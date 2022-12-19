Russia's energy giant Gazprom said on Monday it had renewed the record of gas volume delivered to China on December 17 via the Sila Sibiri (Power of Siberia) pipeline by exceeding the contractual obligations by 16.6%.

"On December 17, Gazprom again renewed the record daily volume of Russian gas to China via the Sila Sibiri pipeline," the company said in a statement.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was planning to develop pipeline systems and increase its gas supplies to Asia to 88 billion cubic meters by 2030.

Gazprom's exports to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline continue to grow under a bilateral long-term contract between Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation, with deliveries regularly exceeding daily contract volumes.