Russia's Gazprom Sees Very Big Prospects On Asian Gas Market - CEO

Published February 19, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom is looking to diversify its gas exports and sees the Asian market as particularly promising, its chief executive said in a tv show aired Sunday.

"We all know that the Asian market is the world's most dynamic market right now. Its demand is growing and Russia sees very big prospects for Russian gas on this market," Alexey Miller said.

"It is always a good thing to diversify (export) routes. Of course, we are considering new markets.

We have a lot of resources that will last us for many, many years to come," he said.

"In the very near future we will start implementing major new projects that involve pipeline construction," Miller added.

Russia signed a deal with China last year that will see Gazprom supply it with 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year through the Force of Siberia gas link. Russia is also mulling building a second Force of Siberia string to Mongolia with the annual capacity of 50 billion cubic meters.

