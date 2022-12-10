MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Saturday that it increased the daily supply of Russian gas to China at the request of Beijing, and on Friday a new historical record for daily deliveries was recorded.

"On December 9, Gazprom set a new historical record for daily deliveries of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. The excess of Gazprom's daily contractual obligations under the gas purchase and sale agreement amounted to 16.4%," the company said on Telegram.