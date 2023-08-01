Open Menu

Russia's Gazprom Sets New Historical Record For Daily Gas Supplies To China On Monday

Russia's Gazprom Sets New Historical Record for Daily Gas Supplies to China on Monday

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday it had renewed the record of daily gas volume delivered to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline on July 31

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday it had renewed the record of daily gas volume delivered to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline on July 31.

"On July 31, Russian gas supplies through the Power of Siberia pipeline once again exceeded the daily contractual obligations. Gazprom delivered all requested volumes and set a new historical record of daily gas supplies to China," Gazprom said on Telegram.

Russia supplies gas to China under a long-term sales and purchase contract between Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the Russian company added.

The Power of Siberia is the main gas pipeline from Russia to China, with a length of about 3,000 km (1,864 miles). It was launched in 2019. The volume of supplies reached 15.4 billion cubic meters of gas in 2022, and is set to steadily increase until the pipeline reaches its target annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters by 2025.

Russia and China also negotiate the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which would be capable of delivering 50 billion cubic meters per year to China through Mongolia.

