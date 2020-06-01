Russia's Gazprom Signs Contract For Delivering Gas To Greece For Period Until 2030
Russia's Gazprom said on Monday it had concluded with Greek company Mytilineos a contract for gas deliveries to Greece for the period until 2030
"Gazprom Export, a 100 percent subsidiary of JSC Gazprom, and Mytilineos S.A.
(Greece) have signed a long-term contract for natural gas deliveries ... The contract envisions gas delivery to Greece in the period between 2020 and 2030," Gazprom said in a press release.
Gazprom Export is delivering natural gas to Mytilineos since 2017. In 2019, 588 million cubic meters of gas were delivered.