Russia's Gazprom To Exceed Obligations On Gas Transit Via Ukraine In 2021

Russia's Gazprom to Exceed Obligations on Gas Transit Via Ukraine in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Russia's gas giant Gazprom will exceed its obligations on gas transit via the Ukrainian transmission system in 2021, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Friday.

Gazprom has started pumping gas into European underground storage facilities and is using the route via Ukraine, among other options, Miller noted.

"This year, we will overcomply with our obligations under the transit agreement with Ukraine. Said and done!" Miller said, as quoted in a statement that Gazprom shared on Telegram.

The Russian-Ukrainian five-year transit deal in force envisions annual transit in the amount of 40 billion cubic meters of gas.

