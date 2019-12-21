Russia's Gazprom 'will Pay $2.9 Bn To End Ukraine Row'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 07:25 PM
Russian energy giant Gazprom has agreed to pay $2.9 billion to its Ukrainian counterpart Naftogaz to settle a long-running dispute over transit fees for gas transported to Europe, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday
According to the reports, Gazprom chief Alexei Miller accepted the settlement -- originally ordered by an arbitration court in Stockholm in February 2018 -- after both sides reached an agreement "in principle" last week on the transit of Russian gas to Europe.