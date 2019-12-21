(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) : Russian energy giant Gazprom has agreed to pay $2.9 billion to its Ukrainian counterpart Naftogaz to settle a long-running dispute over transit fees for gas transported to Europe news agencies reported on Saturday.

According to the reports, Gazprom chief Alexei Miller accepted the settlement -- originally ordered by an arbitration court in Stockholm in February 2018 -- after both sides reached an agreement "in principle" last week on the transit of Russian gas to Europe.