MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The CEO of the Russian gas giant Gazprom, Alexey Miller, announced on Wednesday that the company's production will amount to 412.6 billion cubic meters in 2022.

"Gazprom will produce 412.6 billion cubic meters of gas in 2022," Miller said.

The head of the company added that this amount of gas will be enough to fulfill all obligations to domestic consumers and deliver the necessary volumes for export.

"243.1 billion cubic meters of gas will be supplied from Gazprom's gas transportation system to our Russian consumers. And 100.9 billion cubic meters of gas ” to foreign countries," Miller added.