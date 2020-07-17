MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russia's GDP decline slowed down to 6.4 percent year-on-year in June after falling by 10.7 percent in May, according to a report by the Ministry of Economic Development.

"According to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the dynamics of GDP continued to improve in June 2020 - the decline was down to minus 6.

4 percent year-on-year compared to minus 10.7 percent year-on-year in May and minus 12 percent year-on-year in April," the document says.

Thus, the ministry revised its estimate for the decline in GDP in May to 10.7 percent from 10.9 percent previously.

The decline in Russia's GDP in the second quarter is estimated at 9.6 percent, the report says.