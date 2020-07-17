UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's GDP Decline Down To 6.4% In June From 10.7% In May - Economy Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russia's GDP Decline Down to 6.4% in June From 10.7% in May - Economy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russia's GDP decline slowed down to 6.4 percent year-on-year in June after falling by 10.7 percent in May, according to a report by the Ministry of Economic Development.

"According to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the dynamics of GDP continued to improve in June 2020 - the decline was down to minus 6.

4 percent year-on-year compared to minus 10.7 percent year-on-year in May and minus 12 percent year-on-year in April," the document says.

Thus, the ministry revised its estimate for the decline in GDP in May to 10.7 percent from 10.9 percent previously.

The decline in Russia's GDP in the second quarter is estimated at 9.6 percent, the report says.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia April May June 2020 From

Recent Stories

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

4 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

4 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

4 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.