Russia's GDP Decline In 2022 Expected To Be At 2.5% - Putin

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) for 11 months of 2022 decreased by only 2.1%, in general, by the end of the year it is expected to decrease by 2.5%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"According to the Ministry of Economic Development... Russia's GDP in January-November of 2022 decreased, but only by 2.1%... In general, a decrease of 2.5% is expected for the whole year," Putin said.

