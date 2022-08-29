UrduPoint.com

Russia's GDP Decline Likely To Be Below 3% In 2022, Below 1% In 2023 - Belousov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Russia's GDP Decline Likely to Be Below 3% in 2022, Below 1% in 2023 - Belousov

Russian economy is likely to shrink less than 3% this year, and there is every chance to limit the decline within 1% in 2023, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Russian economy is likely to shrink less than 3% this year, and there is every chance to limit the decline within 1% in 2023, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday.

"This year, most likely, general economic results, if measured by GDP dynamics, we will see a decline of less than 3% somewhere around 2%.

Next year we have every chance to limit the decline to 1% minus 0.6-0.8%," Belousov said, speaking at the presidium of the government commission on improving the stability of the Russian economy in the face of sanctions.

He noted that this created very good conditions for the growth of real incomes of the population and for the growth of budget revenues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Budget Government

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani asks people to help flood victims

Hadiqa Kiani asks people to help flood victims

5 minutes ago
 Netherlands ambassador expresses condolences to al ..

Netherlands ambassador expresses condolences to all flood victims

20 minutes ago
 PTI hatching conspiracies to sabotage much-needed ..

PTI hatching conspiracies to sabotage much-needed IMF programme: Miftah

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner takes action against agents making il ..

Commissioner takes action against agents making illegal deductions in BISP amoun ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister discusses with PPSC chairman induction of ..

Minister discusses with PPSC chairman induction of more doctors

2 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastgir visits flood relief camp to distri ..

Khurram Dastgir visits flood relief camp to distribute ration bags

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.