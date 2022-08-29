(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Russian economy is likely to shrink less than 3% this year, and there is every chance to limit the decline within 1% in 2023, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday.

"This year, most likely, general economic results, if measured by GDP dynamics, we will see a decline of less than 3% somewhere around 2%.

Next year we have every chance to limit the decline to 1% minus 0.6-0.8%," Belousov said, speaking at the presidium of the government commission on improving the stability of the Russian economy in the face of sanctions.

He noted that this created very good conditions for the growth of real incomes of the population and for the growth of budget revenues.