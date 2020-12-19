UrduPoint.com
Russia's GDP Decline Slowed Down To 3.7% In November From 4.5% In October - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:45 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The decline in Russia's GDP in November 2020 slowed to 3.7 percent in annual terms after falling by 4.5 percent in October, according to an estimate by the Ministry of Economic Development.

"In November 2020, the decline in GDP slowed to 3.

7 percent year-on-year, compared with 4.5 percent year-on-year in October and 3.4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020. In 11 months of 2020, GDP decline is estimated at 3.5 percent year-on-year," the ministry said.

