MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The decline in Russia's GDP in August slowed to 4.1% year-on-year from 4.3% in July, the Ministry of Economic Development said on a report.

In January-August 2022, the economy shrank by 1.5% year-on-year, it says.