Russia's GDP Decline Slows Down To 4.1% Y/Y In August From 4.3% Y/Y In July - Estimate

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 10:58 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The decline in Russia's GDP in August slowed to 4.1% year-on-year from 4.3% in July, the Ministry of Economic Development said on a report.

"In August, the decline in GDP continued to slow down and amounted to 4.1% yoy after 4.3% yoy in July," the document says.

In January-August 2022, the economy shrank by 1.5% year-on-year, it says.

