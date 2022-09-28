- Home
- Russia's GDP Decline Slows Down to 4.1% Y/Y in August From 4.3% Y/Y in July - Estimate
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 10:58 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The decline in Russia's GDP in August slowed to 4.1% year-on-year from 4.3% in July, the Ministry of Economic Development said on a report.
"In August, the decline in GDP continued to slow down and amounted to 4.1% yoy after 4.3% yoy in July," the document says.
In January-August 2022, the economy shrank by 1.5% year-on-year, it says.