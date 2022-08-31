Russia's GDP Down 0.4% Y/Y In H1 2022 - Rosstat
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 09:14 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Russia's GDP decreased by 0.4% year-on-year in the first half of 2022, according to Rosstat's preliminary estimate.
Rosstat previously reported that the year-on-year decline in Russia's GDP amounted to 4% in the second quarter. In the first quarter, the Russian economy grew 3.5% year-on-year.
The Ministry of Economic Development estimated the decline in the Russian economy in the first half of the year at 0.5%.