Russia's GDP Down 0.4% Y/Y In H1 2022 - Rosstat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Russia's GDP decreased by 0.4% year-on-year in the first half of 2022, according to Rosstat's preliminary estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Russia's GDP decreased by 0.4% year-on-year in the first half of 2022, according to Rosstat's preliminary estimate.

Rosstat previously reported that the year-on-year decline in Russia's GDP amounted to 4% in the second quarter. In the first quarter, the Russian economy grew 3.5% year-on-year.

The Ministry of Economic Development estimated the decline in the Russian economy in the first half of the year at 0.5%.

