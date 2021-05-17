UrduPoint.com
Russia's GDP Down 1% Year-on-Year In Q1 2021 - Rosstat Estimate

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:19 PM

Russia's GDP Down 1% Year-on-Year in Q1 2021 - Rosstat Estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) According to preliminary estimates of Russian statistics watchdog Rosstat, the decrease in the country's GDP in the first quarter of 2021 was 1 percent, which is better than the forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development, which estimated the economic decline at 1.

3 percent.

"The index of the physical volume of gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2021 relative to the corresponding period of 2020, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 99.0 percent," the statistics department said.

The first official GDP estimate for Q1 2021 will be published on June 15, 2021.

