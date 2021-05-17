According to preliminary estimates of Russian statistics watchdog Rosstat, the decrease in the country's GDP in the first quarter of 2021 was 1 percent, which is better than the forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development, which estimated the economic decline at 1.3 percent

"The index of the physical volume of gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2021 relative to the corresponding period of 2020, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 99.0 percent," the statistics department said.

The first official GDP estimate for Q1 2021 will be published on June 15, 2021.