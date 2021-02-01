(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russia's economy shrunk 3.1 percent in 2020, according to first estimate, which is better than official forecast, Rosstat said on Monday.

"The volume of Russia's GDP for 2020, according to the first estimate, amounted to 106.606 trillion rubles at current prices. The index of the physical volume of GDP relative to 2019 was 96.9 percent. The GDP deflator index for 2020 in relation to prices of 2019 was 100.7 percent," the statement says.

The first estimate of the decline in Russia's GDP turned out to be better than the official forecast of the Economic Development Ministry, which expected the country's economy to fall by 3.

9 percent.

The decline, however, was deeper than 2 percent in 2015, but less dramatic than 7.8 percent fall in 2009. According to Rosstat, the decline in GDP in 2020 was associated with restrictive measures aimed at combating coronavirus pandemic, and the fall in global demand for energy resources.