UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's GDP Down 3.1% In 2020, Better Than Expected - Rosstat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:53 PM

Russia's GDP Down 3.1% in 2020, Better Than Expected - Rosstat

Russia's economy shrunk 3.1 percent in 2020, according to first estimate, which is better than official forecast, Rosstat said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russia's economy shrunk 3.1 percent in 2020, according to first estimate, which is better than official forecast, Rosstat said on Monday.

"The volume of Russia's GDP for 2020, according to the first estimate, amounted to 106.606 trillion rubles at current prices. The index of the physical volume of GDP relative to 2019 was 96.9 percent. The GDP deflator index for 2020 in relation to prices of 2019 was 100.7 percent," the statement says.

The first estimate of the decline in Russia's GDP turned out to be better than the official forecast of the Economic Development Ministry, which expected the country's economy to fall by 3.

9 percent.

The decline, however, was deeper than 2 percent in 2015, but less dramatic than 7.8 percent fall in 2009. According to Rosstat, the decline in GDP in 2020 was associated with restrictive measures aimed at combating coronavirus pandemic, and the fall in global demand for energy resources.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia 2015 2019 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai resumes flights to Tbilisi

11 minutes ago

Punjab University partially opens for students

2 minutes ago

Country witnesses 5.5 percent increase in exports; ..

2 minutes ago

Over 4 mln people attempt to contact Prime Ministe ..

2 minutes ago

Human activity threatens species survival: study

2 minutes ago

South Africa receives first batch of Covid vaccine ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.