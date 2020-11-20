UrduPoint.com
Russia's GDP Down 3.5% Year-on-Year In 9M 2020 - Rosstat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:50 PM

Russia's GDP Down 3.5% Year-on-Year in 9M 2020 - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The decline in Russia's GDP in January-September 2020 amounted to 3.5 percent in annualized terms, according to a preliminary estimate from Rosstat.

Last week, Rosstat published a preliminary estimate of the GDP decline in the third quarter, showing that it slowed down to 3.6 percent year-on-year from 8 percent fall in the second quarter. At that time, the statistical office did not publish data for January-September.

