Russia's GDP Down 3.5% Year-on-Year In 9M 2020 - Rosstat
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:21 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The decline in Russia's GDP in January-September 2020 amounted to 3.5 percent in annualized terms, according to a preliminary estimate from Rosstat.
Last week, Rosstat published a preliminary estimate of the GDP decline in the third quarter, showing that it slowed down to 3.6 percent year-on-year from 8 percent fall in the second quarter. At that time, the statistical office did not publish data for January-September.