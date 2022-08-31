UrduPoint.com

Russia's GDP Down 4.3% Y/Y In July After 4.9% Drop In June - Economic Development Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Russia's GDP Down 4.3% Y/Y in July After 4.9% Drop in June - Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The decline in Russia's GDP in July slowed to 4.3% year-on-year after 4.9% in June, the decline was 1.1% in January-July, the Ministry of Economic Development said in a report.

The ministry estimates the economy's decrease in January-July 2022 at 1.1% year-on-year.

