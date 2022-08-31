- Home
Russia's GDP Down 4.3% Y/Y in July After 4.9% Drop in June - Economic Development Ministry
Published August 31, 2022
The decline in Russia's GDP in July slowed to 4.3% year-on-year after 4.9% in June, the decline was 1.1% in January-July, the Ministry of Economic Development said in a report
The ministry estimates the economy's decrease in January-July 2022 at 1.1% year-on-year.