MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The decline in Russia's GDP in July slowed to 4.3% year-on-year after 4.9% in June, the decline was 1.1% in January-July, the Ministry of Economic Development said in a report.

The ministry estimates the economy's decrease in January-July 2022 at 1.1% year-on-year.