Russia's GDP Fell 3.6% Year-on-Year In Q3 After Declining By 8% In Q2 - Rosstat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 09:44 PM

Russia's economy declined by 3.6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020 after falling by 8 percent in the second quarter, according to a preliminary estimate from Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russia's economy declined by 3.6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020 after falling by 8 percent in the second quarter, according to a preliminary estimate from Rosstat.

"The index of the physical volume of gross domestic product in the third quarter of 2020 relative to the corresponding period of 2019, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 96.4 percent," the statistical office said.

Rosstat noted that the preliminary estimate of GDP for the third quarter had been carried out on the basis of the production method, which relies on operational statistical reporting of large and medium-sized enterprises in the non-financial sector of the economy.

In mid-October, Russian Economic Development Ministry predicted Russia's GDP to decline by 3.8 percent in the third quarter.

According to Rosstat, in the first quarter of this year, the Russian economy increased by 1.6 percent, but fell 8 percent in the second, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The Russian Economic Development Ministry expects the Russian economy to shrink 3.9 percent this year, and then to grow by 3.3 percent in 2021.

