Russia's GDP Grew 1.6% In March, 3.7% In Q1 - Economic Development Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russia's GDP Grew 1.6% in March, 3.7% in Q1 - Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russia's GDP growth slowed to 1.6% year-on-year in March after an increase of 4.3% in February and 5.8% in January, in the first quarter the economy grew 3.7% year-on-year, the Economic Development Ministry estimated in its report.

"In March 2022, GDP growth slowed to 1.6% year-on-year after 4.3% year-on-year in February and 5.8% year-on-year in January. Growth in the first quarter of 2022 is estimated at 3.7%," the report says.

