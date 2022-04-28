MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russia's GDP growth slowed to 1.6% year-on-year in March after an increase of 4.3% in February and 5.8% in January, in the first quarter the economy grew 3.7% year-on-year, the Economic Development Ministry estimated in its report.

