MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russia's GDP growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 2.3 percent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.

On Wednesday, the president met with government officials to examine the current situation in the domestic economy and discuss the results of the past year.

"What do the latest statistics say? According to estimates, last year, Russia's GDP growth amounted to 1.3 percent, while in the fourth quarter that dynamic increased to 2.3 percent," Putin said.

According to a transcript of the meeting published on the Kremlin website, Putin went on to back the launching of a new investment cycle with coordination between the government and Russia's Central Bank.

"In this regard, the main task of the economic agenda is to launch a new investment cycle, to achieve an annual investment growth rate of at least five, and preferably five to seven percent, so that next year we can ensure economic growth rates higher than the global growth. I count on joint partnership work here between the Russian government and Central Bank," Putin said.