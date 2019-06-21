UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's GDP Grows 0.7% In January-May 2019 - Economy Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:28 PM

Russia's GDP Grows 0.7% in January-May 2019 - Economy Ministry

The Russian economy growth slowed down by 0.2 percent in May year-on-year, totaling 0.7 percent in the first five months of this year, according to a report by the Ministry of Economic Development published on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Russian economy growth slowed down by 0.2 percent in May year-on-year, totaling 0.7 percent in the first five months of this year, according to a report by the Ministry of Economic Development published on Friday.

"According to the assessment by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the country's GDP growth slowed down in May to 0.2 percent year-on-year, following 1.7-percent growth in April and 0.5-percent growth in the first quarter of 2019," the report says.

"In the first five months of the year, the GDP increased by 0.7 percent year-on-year," the document says.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia April May 2019

Recent Stories

Huge bill boards, sign boards removed

52 seconds ago

Two Syrian, Egyptian Students Tried to Illegally C ..

54 seconds ago

Crackdown against encroachment continues; 112 arre ..

56 seconds ago

Two senior police officers reshuffled in KP

57 seconds ago

Italy Air Force Extends Aerial Refueling Contract ..

12 minutes ago

3 held with 510 bottles of liquor in Sialkot

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.