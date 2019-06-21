(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Russian economy growth slowed down by 0.2 percent in May year-on-year, totaling 0.7 percent in the first five months of this year, according to a report by the Ministry of Economic Development published on Friday.

"According to the assessment by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the country's GDP growth slowed down in May to 0.2 percent year-on-year, following 1.7-percent growth in April and 0.5-percent growth in the first quarter of 2019," the report says.

"In the first five months of the year, the GDP increased by 0.7 percent year-on-year," the document says.