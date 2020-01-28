UrduPoint.com
Russia's GDP Grows 1.4% In 2019 - Economy Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:43 PM

Russia's GDP Grows 1.4% in 2019 - Economy Ministry

The Russian economy grew by 1.4 percent in 2019, the Ministry of Economic Development reported on Tuesday in a review of business activity for January, 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The Russian economy grew by 1.4 percent in 2019, the Ministry of Economic Development reported on Tuesday in a review of business activity for January, 2020.

"According to the ministry's assessment, the 2019 GDP growth rate was 1.4 percent [compared to 2.5 percent in 2018], which is slightly higher than the official forecast by the ministry [of 1.3 percent]," the document says.

