Russia's GDP Grows 1.4% In 2019 - Economy Ministry
The Russian economy grew by 1.4 percent in 2019, the Ministry of Economic Development reported on Tuesday in a review of business activity for January, 2020
"According to the ministry's assessment, the 2019 GDP growth rate was 1.4 percent [compared to 2.5 percent in 2018], which is slightly higher than the official forecast by the ministry [of 1.3 percent]," the document says.