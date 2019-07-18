(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.8 percent in the second quarter of 2019, while its year-on-year growth in the first six months of the year made 0.7 percent, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Thursday in its monthly review.

"According to the estimate of the Russian Economic Development Ministry, the GDP continued to show a weak dynamics in the second quarter of 2019, growing by 0.8 percent year-on-year, after growing by 0.5 percent year-on-year in January-March," the ministry said.

Russia's GDP growth in the first six months of 2019 made 0.7 percent year-on-year, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Russia's annual inflation dropped to 4.5 percent, as of July 15, according to the ministry.