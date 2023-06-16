UrduPoint.com

Russia's GDP Growth Could Amount To About 2% By Year-End - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Russia's GDP Growth Could Amount to About 2% by Year-End - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia's GDP growth by the end of 2023 may be about 2%, and in April it increased by 3.3%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I agree with those of our experts who believe that the growth (of GDP) will still be up to 1.5%, and maybe more ” under 2%.

This will help our country to keep its place among the leading economies of the world," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Russian president added that Russia' GDP grew by 3.3% in April.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

