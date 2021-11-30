UrduPoint.com

Russia's GDP Growth For 9 Months Amounts To 4.6%, Expected To Be 4.2 % By 2022 - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:03 PM

Russia's GDP Growth for 9 Months Amounts to 4.6%, Expected to Be 4.2 % by 2022 - Putin

Russia's GDP growth amounted to 4.6% for 9 months and is expected to be 4.2% by the end of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russia's GDP growth amounted to 4.6% for 9 months and is expected to be 4.2% by the end of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Thanks to the responsible calculated actions of the government and business, the Russian economy has already exceeded the pre-crisis level.

In January-September of this year, the gross domestic product grew by 4.6%, and by the end of the year, it is projected to grow at 4.2%," Putin said at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Vladimir Putin Government

Recent Stories

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state ow ..

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state owned land: Farrukh

7 seconds ago
 EU in Contact With Moscow to Organize Borrell-Lavr ..

EU in Contact With Moscow to Organize Borrell-Lavrov Meeting - Commission

4 minutes ago
 Brazil's Top Diplomat Invites Lavrov to Visit His ..

Brazil's Top Diplomat Invites Lavrov to Visit His Country Next Year

4 minutes ago
 Pace of Global Economic Recovery in Question Due t ..

Pace of Global Economic Recovery in Question Due to New Coronavirus Variant - Pu ..

4 minutes ago
 Four POs held in Sargodha

Four POs held in Sargodha

4 minutes ago
 Schools told to appoint road crossing assistants, ..

Schools told to appoint road crossing assistants, Zebra crossings, Cat-eyes orde ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.