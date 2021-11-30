(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russia's GDP growth amounted to 4.6% for 9 months and is expected to be 4.2% by the end of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Thanks to the responsible calculated actions of the government and business, the Russian economy has already exceeded the pre-crisis level.

In January-September of this year, the gross domestic product grew by 4.6%, and by the end of the year, it is projected to grow at 4.2%," Putin said at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".