MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The GDP growth of Russia this year will be approximately 4%, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"So, the economic growth by the end of this year will be about 4%, well, I hope that it will be close to this. It is necessary to use such positive trends to improve people's living standards," Putin told the meeting of the council on strategic development.