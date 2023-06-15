The growth rate of Russia's GDP in 2023 will apparently be higher than the forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development of 1.2%, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The growth rate of Russia's GDP in 2023 will apparently be higher than the forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development of 1.2%, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Thursday.

"They (economic growth rates) will be higher than our estimates, it is already clear now.

I will not indicate numbers, but apparently higher," Reshetnikov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, in turn, said that Russian GDP growth in 2023 will be in the upper half of the forecast range of 0.5% to 2%.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.