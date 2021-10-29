(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Russia's GDP growth in September slowed to 3.4% year-on-year from 3.7% in August, the Ministry of Economic Development said on Friday.

"In September, GDP, according to estimates, was above the pre-pandemic level by 0.8% (in August, 0.4% against the 4th quarter of 2019, seasonally adjusted). In annual terms, GDP growth in September was estimated at 3.4% year-on-year (0.

7% from September 2019)," the ministry said in its report on the situation in the economy.

In the third quarter, the economy grew by 4% year-on-year, in January-September - by 4.6%.

"In the third quarter, according to estimates, the GDP growth rate amounted to 4.0% year-on-year (0.4% to the third quarter of 2019), in January-September it was 4.6% year-on-year (1% to 9 months of 2019)," the ministry said.

The ministry expects the country's GDP to grow by 4.2% this year.