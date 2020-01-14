UrduPoint.com
Russia's GDP Growth To Reach Around 1.5% In 2020 - Accounts Chamber Head Kudrin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:40 AM

Russia's GDP Growth to Reach Around 1.5% in 2020 - Accounts Chamber Head Kudrin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Russia's GDP growth will make around 1.5 percent or even less in 2020, which is lower than the Economic Development Ministry has officially predicted, Accounts Chamber Chairman and former Finance Minister Alexey Kudrin has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I believe that in 2020 the growth rate will be slightly lower than the government has suggested again: around 1.5 percent or even less. The government has downgraded its 2020 forecast to 1.

7 percent, while it initially said [the GDP growth] would reach 2 percent. This means, the rate remains low," Kudrin said.

He added that the country's 2019 GDP growth was not likely to exceed 1 percent, despite the Economic Development Ministry's forecast it will reach 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, Russia's GDP grew by 2.5 percent in 2018.

The Russian economy faces challenges that hamper development, including demographic problems and poor labor efficiency, the former finance minister said.

