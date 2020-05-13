(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's GDP will decline by 4.5 percent in 2020 due to lower oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic and in 2021 the Russian economy will grow by 4 percent, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said in its Regional Economic Prospects report published on Wednesday

Russia went through a double shock in the first months of the year, those being the COVID-19 pandemic, which paralyzed global oil demand, and the failed OPEC+ deal with Saudi Arabia, which led to a sharp drop in oil prices, according to the EBRD.

"With its economy still dependent on oil, the fall in oil prices was significant, particularly in light of the fiscal stimulus needed to offset the impact of the pandemic. The Russian economy is expected to shrink by 4.5 per cent in 2020, followed by a rebound of 4.0 per cent in 2021," the spring report read.

At the same time, the provided forecast values may vary depending on the trajectory of oil prices, as well as on the degree and duration of social distancing measures, the bank noted.

In its November report, the EBRD had worsened its forecast for Russia's GDP growth from 1.

5 percent to 1.1 percent in 2019, and in 2020 - from 1.8 percent to 1.7 percent. The main risk factors for the Russian economy back then were sanctions, low oil prices and external or internal shocks that could weaken the ruble.

The bank is also expecting a 3.5 percent decline in the regional GDP in 2020 and in 2021 the economic growth will reach 4.8 percent if it returns to normal life at the end of the current year in the wake of the pandemic.

"Economies across the regions of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) may contract on average by 3.5 per cent this year, because of the impact of the coronavirus, with a rebound of 4.8 per cent possible in 2021," the EBRD report said.

The bank's forecast is based on the assumption that countries would ease the restrictive measures introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of this year.

However, if social distancing measures are to last longer, the recession may be much deeper and the level of 2019 per capita GDP will not be reached for many years to come.