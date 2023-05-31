UrduPoint.com

Russia's GDP In April Up By 3.3% In Annual Terms - Economy Development Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 09:35 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russia's GDP increased by 3.3% in April, when compared to the same period of last year, the Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In annual terms, the GDP increased by 3.3% year-on-year in April (minus 0.7% y-o-y in March 2023," the ministry said in a report.

The ministry also added in the report that Russia's GDP declined in January-April by 0.6% year-on-year.

