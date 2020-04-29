MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Russia's GDP in the first quarter of 2020 grew by 1.8 percent year on year, the Economic Development Ministry said in an assessment.

According to the ministry's assessment published in March, Russia's GDP in February grew by 2.9 percent, in January - by 1.7 percent, and in the first two months of the year - by 2.3 percent.