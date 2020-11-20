(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The decline in Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) in October accelerated to 4.7 percent in annualized terms after falling by 3 percent year-on-year in September, the Economic Development Ministry estimated.

"In October, the decline in GDP in annualized terms accelerated to 4.

7 percent year-on-year compared to 3 percent year-on-year in September," it said.

The ministry also revised its estimate of the GDP decline in September from to 3 percent from 3.3. percent.

The estimates of the GDP decline were also revised for August to 3.3 percent from 3.7 percent, and for July to 4..5 percent from 4.5 percent.

The decline in GDP for ten months of 2020 is estimated at 3.6 percent in annualized terms.