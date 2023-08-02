- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 10:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Russia's GDP slowed down to 5.3%in annual terms in June from 5.4% in May, the Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.
Russia's GDP increased by 4.6% in annual terms in the second quarter and increased by 1.4% in January-June, the ministry added.