MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Russia's GDP slowed down to 5.3%in annual terms in June from 5.4% in May, the Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia's GDP increased by 4.6% in annual terms in the second quarter and increased by 1.4% in January-June, the ministry added.