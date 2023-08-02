Open Menu

Russia's GDP Slows Down To 5.3% In Annual Terms In June - Economic Development Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Russia's GDP Slows Down to 5.3% in Annual Terms in June - Economic Development Ministry

Russia's GDP slowed down to 5.3%in annual terms in June from 5.4% in May, the Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Russia's GDP slowed down to 5.3%in annual terms in June from 5.4% in May, the Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia's GDP increased by 4.6% in annual terms in the second quarter and increased by 1.4% in January-June, the ministry added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia May June From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Science Club monitors supermoon phenomeno ..

Fujairah Science Club monitors supermoon phenomenon

36 minutes ago
 PML-N talent promotion policy to propel youth-driv ..

PML-N talent promotion policy to propel youth-driven economic growth:Sardar Awai ..

52 minutes ago
 MQM (P) to celebrate Independence Day with enthusi ..

MQM (P) to celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm

52 minutes ago
 NA body recommends to approve Government's Bill

NA body recommends to approve Government's Bill

54 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb

Marriyum Aurangzeb

52 minutes ago
 Ban imposed on aerial firing, quad copter flying n ..

Ban imposed on aerial firing, quad copter flying near air PAF bases

53 minutes ago
DC inaugurates libraries in three different High s ..

DC inaugurates libraries in three different High schools of district

53 minutes ago
 WHO striving to eliminate hepatitis from Pakistan

WHO striving to eliminate hepatitis from Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 Russia says Niger intervention threats unhelpful

Russia says Niger intervention threats unhelpful

51 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) rejects PTI chief's request to ..

Supreme Court (SC) rejects PTI chief's request to stay Toshakhana trial

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to r ..

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to remain high alert in rainy seas ..

51 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in different cases in Atto ..

One killed, two injured in different cases in Attock

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Business