MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia's GDP will fall by 5 percent year-on-year in 2020, but will then see a 2.8-percent increase in 2021, according to the Economic Development Ministry forecast for 2020-2023.

In 2022 and 2023, the Russian economy is expected to grow by 3 and 3.1 percent, respectively.

According to the medium-term forecast of the Bank of Russia, Russia's GDP may fall 4-6 percent this year.

According to the forecast, Russia's annual inflation will accelerate to 4 percent this year and remain at this level through 2023.

The ministry predicts a decline in Russia's industrial production in Russia in 2020 by 5.4 percent. Then, the production is expected to increase by 3.3 percent in 2021 and 2022 and by 3.4 percent in 2023.

Investments in Russia will fall by 12 percent year-on-year in 2020, but will then grow by 4.9 percent in 2021, by 5.6 percent in 2022, and by 5.7 percent in 2023.

Unemployment in Russia is expected to grow to 5.7 percent this year, highest since 2011, when it was 6.5 percent. In 2019, unemployment in Russia dropped to 4.6 percent. At the same time, according to the ministry's expectations, unemployment in the country will drop to 5.

4 percent next year, 4.9 percent in 2022, and 4.7 percent in 2023.

The ministry expects a sharp decline in exports of goods from Russia to $268 billion in 2020 from $ 419 billion in 2019, the forecast says. Then, the exports will recover to $301 billion in 2021, $360 billion in 2022, and $400 billion in 2023.

Russia's imports will also decline to $200 billion in 2020 from $254 billion in 2019. However, in the next three years, imports will increase and are expected to reach $227 billion in 2021, $256 billion in 2022 and $280 billion in 2023.

The ministry expects average price of Urals oil at $31.1 per barrel this year compared to $63.8 in 2019, but it is estimated that the price will rise and reach $45.6 per barrel in 2023.

The ministry sees US dollar exchange rate in 2020 at 72.6 rubles, and in 2021 at 74.7 rubles.

The Economic Development Ministry has not previously revealed its forecast for the Russian economy this year. In early April, the ministry proposed to postpone the development of the forecast to a later date in the context of the coronavirus epidemic.