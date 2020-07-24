UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's GDP To Fall By Around 5% In 2020, Grow By Up To 4.5% In 2021 - Central Bank

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:14 PM

Russia's GDP to Fall by Around 5% in 2020, Grow by Up to 4.5% in 2021 - Central Bank

Russia's economy will face a contraction of some 4.5-5.5 percent this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will rebound next year and show a growth of up to 4.5 percent, the Russian Central Bank said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russia's economy will face a contraction of some 4.5-5.5 percent this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will rebound next year and show a growth of up to 4.5 percent, the Russian Central Bank said on Friday.

"GDP will decrease by 4.5-5.5 percent in 2020.

The Russian economy is thereafter expected to follow a recovery path with growth predicted to total 3.5-4.5 percent in 2021 and 2.5-3.5 percent in 2022," the Central Bank said in a statement.

In light of the weak external demand for exports and other risk factors, the Russian government and the Central Bank are implementing recovery measures such as the monetary policy easing and regulatory measures, among others, the bank added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Bank 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

24 minutes ago

Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwa ..

1 hour ago

Reindeer Herders Find Mammoth Fossils in West Sibe ..

24 minutes ago

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute manages Covid-19 pande ..

24 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal ag ..

24 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8000 liter conta ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.