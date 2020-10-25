UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's GDP To Shrink By 4,5-4,8% In 2020 - Accounts Chamber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

Russia's GDP to Shrink by 4,5-4,8% in 2020 - Accounts Chamber

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 25 (Sputnik) - The Russian economy is likely to contract by 4,5-4,8 percent year-on-year in 2020, given the second wave of the pandemic, Accounts Chamber head Alexei Kudrin told the Rossiya 1 channel.

"According to the government, the GDP will fall by about 4 percent. I think that it is closer to 4.5-4.

8 percent, taking into account the second wave, this is foregone production. Now we have the GDP of almost 100 trillion [rubles, which is equivalent to $1.3 trillion], so this is about 4.5 trillion rubles in foregone production. In terms of budget revenues, this may be about 2 trillion rubles in revenues of the entire budget system," Kudrin said.

The Ministry of Economic Development forecasts Russia's GDP decline of 3.9 percent in 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budget Chamber May October 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs discusses increased trade with Switz ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge to turn entire city into r ..

26 minutes ago

FNC Technical and Energy Affairs Committee discuss ..

41 minutes ago

Russia&#039;s new coronavirus cases rise by 16,710

41 minutes ago

NYUAD opens applications for the Christo and Jeann ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress encourages ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.