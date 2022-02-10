Russia's GDP grew 4.6% year-on-year in 2021, the strongest growth since 2008, the Ministry of Economic Development estimated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russia's GDP grew 4.6% year-on-year in 2021, the strongest growth since 2008, the Ministry of Economic Development estimated.

"In 2021, GDP grew by 4.6%, fully offsetting a decline of 2.7% in 2020. In December, annualized GDP growth remained at high levels: 4.3% year-on-year (after 5.3% yoy in November, 4.9% yoy in October and 4.3% yoy in the third quarter of 2021), despite the high base in December 2020.

As a result, relative to the corresponding month of 2019, the economic growth accelerated to 4.6% in December after 3.1% in November," the ministry said.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the ministry, GDP grew by 4.8%.

"The contribution to the economic recovery in 2021 was made by both manufacturing industries and industries focused on consumer demand," the ministry added.

The full-year growth by 4.6% was higher than the ministry's September forecast of 4.2%.