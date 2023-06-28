Open Menu

Russia's GDP Up By 0.6% In Annual Terms In January-May - Economic Development Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Ministry

Russia's GDP increased by 0.6% in annual terms in January-May and by 5.4% month-on-month in May, the Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Russia's GDP increased by 0.6% in annual terms in January-May and by 5.4% month-on-month in May, the Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In annual terms, the GDP increased by 5.4% year-on-year in May (by 3.4% year-on-year in April)," the ministry said in a report.

The ministry also added that Russia's GDP increased in January-May by 0.6% year-on-year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia April May

Recent Stories

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

2 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

2 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

2 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

2 hours ago
Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

2 hours ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

2 hours ago
 Blockade of Taiwan Strait by 'Either Side' Can Lea ..

Blockade of Taiwan Strait by 'Either Side' Can Lead to Global Economic Crisis - ..

2 hours ago
 Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 3.21% on ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 3.21% on June 26 - Economic Development ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business