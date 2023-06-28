Russia's GDP increased by 0.6% in annual terms in January-May and by 5.4% month-on-month in May, the Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Russia's GDP increased by 0.6% in annual terms in January-May and by 5.4% month-on-month in May, the Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In annual terms, the GDP increased by 5.4% year-on-year in May (by 3.4% year-on-year in April)," the ministry said in a report.

The ministry also added that Russia's GDP increased in January-May by 0.6% year-on-year.