MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russia's government measures, designed to support the economy during the pandemic, are expected to curb GDP contraction by 5 percent in 2020, while next year the Russian economy may return to growth, the country's industry and trade minister, Denis Manturov, said on Monday.

"Due to the efforts already being implemented, we expect to keep the contraction of the economy within 5 percent and return to growth mode next year," Manturov said at a BRICS Industry Ministers' videoconference.