Russia's Growth Level To Match France's Despite Sanctions - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Russia's Growth Level to Match France's Despite Sanctions - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Russia's economic growth will be similar to that of France despite sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, when commenting on the forecasts made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The IMF is an international organization that can hardly be suspected of excessive sympathy for our country - and even they ... predict a growth of 0.7% in 2023.

And here it is very important to compare that they give exactly the same forecast for 2023 in terms of GDP growth for France. This means that Russia, which bears an unprecedented burden of sanctions on its shoulders, will develop at the same pace as France," Peskov said at an educational marathon "Knowledge. First."

The spokesman added that Germany's GDP will fall by 0.1% this year, according to the IMF.

"It's all very important to compare and know this. And we should be proud of it," Peskov said.

