WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russia's 2019 economic growth is expected to slow to 1 percent from 1.2 percent projected in June as economic sanctions and weak investment take their toll on the economy, the World Bank said on Wednesday.

"Growth in Russia is projected to decelerate to 1.0 percent in 2019, down from a six-year high of 2.3 percent in 2018. The slowdown stems from multiple factors, which are compounded by the continuation of international economic sanctions," the Europe-Central Asia Economic Update said.