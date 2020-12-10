UrduPoint.com
Russia's Human Rights Chief Says 4.5Mln Small, Medium Businesses Bankrupt Over COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:08 PM

Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova said on Thursday that 4.5 million self-employed people and small and medium businesses became bankrupt since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova said on Thursday that 4.5 million self-employed people and small and medium businesses became bankrupt since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a very difficult issue.

This has changed the format of the second wave of the pandemic. You see that many enterprises are not closed, including consumer service shops, individual entrepreneurs continue operation. The first wave resulted in dramatic economic losses, as 4.5 million self-employed people and small and medium businesses turned bankrupt and ceased existence," Moskalkova said, as aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster.

