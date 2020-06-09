UrduPoint.com
Russia's Import From Non-CIS States Down By 6.4% To $77.5Bln January-May - Customs Service

Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

Russia's import from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) saw a 6.4 percent decrease in January-May compared to the same period last year, as it amounted to $77.532 billion, the Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Russia's import from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) saw a 6.4 percent decrease in January-May compared to the same period last year, as it amounted to $77.532 billion, the Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary customs statistics information, in the period between January and May 2020, import of goods from non-CIS countries amounted to $77,532.3 million and has reduced by 6.4 percent compared to the same period in 2019," the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement.

