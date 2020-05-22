MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia's industrial production in Russia in April 2020 fell 6.6 percent year-on-year after 0.3-percent growth in March, the country's statistics watchdog Rosstat said on Thursday.

The industrial production also fell 9.2 percent in April from March, when it increased 6.4 percent month-on-month.

In January-April, the country's industrial production fell 0.6 percent year-on-year.