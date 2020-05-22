UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Industrial Production Fell 6.6% Year-on-Year In April - Rosstat

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russia's Industrial Production Fell 6.6% Year-on-Year in April - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia's industrial production in Russia in April 2020 fell 6.6 percent year-on-year after 0.3-percent growth in March, the country's statistics watchdog Rosstat said on Thursday.

The industrial production also fell 9.2 percent in April from March, when it increased 6.4 percent month-on-month.

In January-April, the country's industrial production fell 0.6 percent year-on-year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia March April 2020 From

Recent Stories

Emirates Airlines sets industry-leading safety sta ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 43,000 additional COV ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises collective effort to ove ..

46 minutes ago

UAE, Japan discuss cultural relations

1 hour ago

TRENDS e-discussion stresses continuous awareness ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA stresses importance of slaughtering animals ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.