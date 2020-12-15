The decline in Russia's industrial production in Russia slowed down to 2.6 percent year-on-year in November after falling by 5.5 percent in October, according to Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The decline in Russia's industrial production in Russia slowed down to 2.6 percent year-on-year in November after falling by 5.5 percent in October, according to Rosstat.

In January-November 2020 the decline in industrial production was 3 percent compared with January-November 2019.

In its publication on Tuesday, Rosstat also adjusted data on the decline in industrial production in October to 5.5 percent from 5.9 percent previously.