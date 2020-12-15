UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Industrial Production Year-On-Year Decline Decelerates To 2.6% In Nov - Rosstat

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:26 PM

Russia's Industrial Production Year-On-Year Decline Decelerates to 2.6% in Nov - Rosstat

The decline in Russia's industrial production in Russia slowed down to 2.6 percent year-on-year in November after falling by 5.5 percent in October, according to Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The decline in Russia's industrial production in Russia slowed down to 2.6 percent year-on-year in November after falling by 5.5 percent in October, according to Rosstat.

In January-November 2020 the decline in industrial production was 3 percent compared with January-November 2019.

In its publication on Tuesday, Rosstat also adjusted data on the decline in industrial production in October to 5.5 percent from 5.9 percent previously.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia October November 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

500 drivers fined for not fastening seatbelts

2 minutes ago

Mexico's Lopez Obrador congratulates Biden on US e ..

2 minutes ago

Cyprus prepares for Covid-19 vaccinations in Janua ..

5 minutes ago

KP police inducts 23 constables on martyred quota

5 minutes ago

UAE preparing for next fifty years by relying on v ..

16 minutes ago

Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Khayal Kastro join provincial ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.