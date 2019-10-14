(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russia's major industrial enterprises may localize production in Syria within three years in a bid to enter third nations' markets, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.

Russian industrial enterprises are already working in Syria in such spheres as civil construction, energy sector modernization, equipment delivery and restoration of the economy, Manturov told reporters.

"It is absolutely possible, but this [localizing production within three years] should be studied, we should not only study Syria's markets, but other nations' [markets] as well, if we're talking about assembly. As the Syrian market is not big enough ... to lot upon just one country," Manturov said.

As soon as all military operations cease in Syria, Moscow and Damascus will boost their cooperation on the economy, the minister added.