Russia's Inflation Drops To 7.65%, Lowest Since Mid-October 2021 - Economy Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 10:06 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russia's annualized inflation slowed to 7.65% on March 13 against 9.43% a week earlier, according to the Economic Development Ministry's weekly report.
"In the week from March 7 to March 13, 2023, inflation was 0.02%. Year-on-year, the price growth rate decreased to 7.65%," the document says.
This is the lowest annualized inflation rate since mid-October 2021.